F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
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Qualifying for the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix at the historic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps takes place today (Saturday, July 18) where the fight for pole position will commence.
Max Verstappen will be hoping to beat the other 21 drivers to the top spot on the grid for Sunday's race, as will seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who holds the record for the most pole positions at Spa (six).
Verstappen has spent a lot of this season off the pace thanks to a struggling start for the energy drink giants under the new regulations, but after abandoning their 'macarena' rear wing and trying out different setups in practice on Friday, the Dutchman topped the timesheets early on.
His team-mate Isack Hadjar is one of three drivers who will be hoping to come out of qualifying as high up the finishing order as possible given he will have to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.
Aston Martin star Lance Stroll and reigning champion Lando Norris will also have to settle for a major grid penalty on Sunday thanks to taking new parts on their machinery, with both drivers set to drop 10 places before lights out.
Despite being just one of two teams to not bring any upgrades this weekend, the Scuderia still look to be in the fight as they hope to close the gap even further to Mercedes in both championships.
With so much on the line in Spa, Saturday's qualifying session should produce incredible action at a track which is infamously tricky.
Find all the details on how to watch it live below.
READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying start time: Belgian Grand Prix
Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, July 18), starting at 4pm local time (CEST).
Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:
Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|16:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|15:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|10:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|09:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|07:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|23:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|00:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|19:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00 Saturday
How to watch qualifying live on TV
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for your region:
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, allowing them to tune into tall the action at the Belgian GP entirely free of charge. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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