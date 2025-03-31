F1 team announce major change for Japanese Grand Prix weekend

Haas have announced a major change for the Japanese Grand Prix on their social media accounts.

The American-owned team have had a surprisingly strong start to the season, sitting sixth in the constructors' championship after two races, with Esteban Ocon's fifth place in Shanghai doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

With a number of teams teasing one-off liveries for this weekend's race, Haas are the first to break cover and actually reveal their special wrap.

Ocon and team-mate Ollie Bearman will race with special cherry blossom patterns on the side of their cars and their front wings, creating a striking look which fans are sure to love.

Haas reveal cherry blossom inspired livery

In a statement, the team said: "To celebrate the official launch of cherry blossom season in Japan, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is paying homage to the 'sakura' with a bespoke livery for the Japanese Grand Prix."

'Sakura' is a Japanese name for the cherry blossoms, although it's also a name for raw horse meat used in sushi, often as sashimi (in this case called basashi), and is so named for its pinkish colour. A 14-point outing in Shanghai last week means that the team are probably referring to the cherry blossoms, having laid off their 2024 habit of flogging a dead horse.

Speaking ahead of the race weekend, Ocon said: "Personally, I’m so happy to be back and race in Japan again this weekend. The fans here are incredible, always so passionate and knowledgeable about our sport.

"I’ve seen some very creative outfits over the years, and the people are always so kind with gifts and their support in general.

"In terms of the track itself, and I say this often, Suzuka is for me the best circuit on the calendar. There's so much to like about this circuit, particularly the first sector, which is incredibly fast and flowing.

"You have to be really committed and precise in your driving, in qualifying especially, and that’s what makes it extra special and rewarding when you put in a good lap."

