British racing star CHAMPIONS Andretti F1 bid
British racing star CHAMPIONS Andretti F1 bid
A British racing star has backed Andretti for a slot on the Formula 1 grid.
The American outfit have been seeking to join the F1 grid for some time now, with the FIA even approving their application to do so last October. Andretti's bid to join the sport then hit a snag, with F1's commercial rights holders rejecting their bid to join the grid in 2025.
F1 Headlines: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
READ MORE: Chadwick makes HISTORY with stunning win
The door has been left open for Andretti to join the enter further down the line, with the American team recently opening a new facility at Silverstone, showing they have not yet been deterred.
In a public boost to their efforts to join the sport, British racing star Jamie Chadwick has now publicly backed the team's potential entry.
Jamie Chadwick backs Andretti F1 entry
Chadwick currently races for Andretti in the Indy NXT series, where she recently won her first race, but also has ties to F1 outfit Williams, where she is both a racing driver and F1 Academy advisor.
When quizzed on the differences between the Grove-based outfit and Andretti, Chadwick admitted there were differences, but admitted she would love to see the latter join the F1 grid.
"It's very different," Chadwick explained, speaking to GPFans correspondent Jim Kimberly.
"The IndyCar style of racing is different. We're much more focused on things like the Indy 500 and the preparation and detail that goes into those cars.
"It's meticulous and incredible. Formula 1 is the pinnacle of our sport in many ways, particularly from a performance point of view with the cars.
"Even at Williams, which isn't competing for world championships at the moment, it's insane when you see the level of detail they go into.
"There are for sure differences, but from my side, I'd love to see Andretti be able to jump across and compete in Formula 1 as well."
READ MORE: Wolff's RISKY Hamilton decision made even more uncertain by Russell
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
British racing star CHAMPIONS Andretti F1 bid
- 14 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
- 1 hour ago
McLaren star reveals 'painful' Norris moment
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend highlights two options for AXED star
- 2 hours ago
Why BIZARRE Lance Stroll claim reveals F1 point being missed
- 2 hours ago
AXED F1 star revealed to be 'in talks' with rival team
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul