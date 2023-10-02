close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
FIA officially approves 11th team for F1 grid

FIA officially approves 11th team for F1 grid

F1 News

FIA officially approves 11th team for F1 grid

FIA officially approves 11th team for F1 grid

The FIA have officially approved Andretti Global's bid to become the 11th team in Formula 1.

The potential expansion of the grid to 11 teams has been a hot topic this season, and the FIA approving Andretti's bid is a huge step in the process.

Rodin Carlin, Hitech and LKYSUNZ all had their bids rejected, with the former's boss David Dicker saying in a statement last week: "Rodin Cars participated in the recent FIA process aimed at gaining entry into the prestigious Formula One World Championship. Unfortunately, our bid was not successful.

"Recent information suggests, as anticipated from the outset of this process, that the only successful applicant will be Andretti Global."

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x