FIA officially approves 11th team for F1 grid

Chris Deeley

Monday 2 October 2023 17:10 - Updated: 17:13

The FIA have officially approved Andretti Global's bid to become the 11th team in Formula 1.

The potential expansion of the grid to 11 teams has been a hot topic this season, and the FIA approving Andretti's bid is a huge step in the process.

Rodin Carlin, Hitech and LKYSUNZ all had their bids rejected, with the former's boss David Dicker saying in a statement last week: "Rodin Cars participated in the recent FIA process aimed at gaining entry into the prestigious Formula One World Championship. Unfortunately, our bid was not successful.

"Recent information suggests, as anticipated from the outset of this process, that the only successful applicant will be Andretti Global."

MORE TO FOLLOW