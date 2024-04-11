Andretti take HUGE step towards future F1 entry

American racing powerhouse Andretti continue their push to join the Formula 1 grid.

The dream of seeing another American team on the F1 grid took a hit earlier this year when Andretti's application for entry by 2026 was rejected.

The FIA, F1's governing body, had previously approved Andretti's application, but it was turned down by the commercial rights holders who expressed doubts regarding Andretti's potential to add value and competitiveness to the championship.

However, they left the door open for a possible future entry, saying they would review a potential bid alongside General Motors to join from 2028, but Andretti hit back at the decision, saying of F1's report that they "strongly disagree with its contents."

Despite the disappointment, the Andretti family haven't thrown in the towel. In fact, their recent move suggests they're doubling down on their efforts.

The Andretti Motorsport group are owned by Michael Andretti

The FIA had originally approved Andretti's entry bid

Andretti push forward despite rejection

In a significant move, Andretti Global have now unveiled a brand-new facility at Silverstone Park in the UK. This 48,000-square-foot building represents a major milestone for the team.

The new facility boasts manufacturing capabilities, research and development space, and room for further expansion. It will serve as a central hub for Andretti's global racing endeavours, collaborating with their existing facilities in Indiana and the UK.

Importantly, it also positions them to attract top F1 talent and house cutting-edge technology, vital ingredients for success in the sport.

Andretti Global statement

In statement, the F1 hopefuls said: "We have embarked on the next stage of our preparations to enter the FIA Formula One World Championship with the opening of a new facility at Silverstone Park, UK.

"Joined by the existing Andretti Cadillac UK workforce of approximately 80 people, we had the honour today of inaugurating this new British home for our wider Andretti family.

"The new 48,000 square foot building is a milestone for Andretti Global. It is an independent property in its own name with the possibility to scale up activities as the situation evolves.

"The flexible space will house manufacturing facilities, including pattern, model and machine shops, ADM, electronics, R&D and additional office and meeting facilities.

"This new space will continue to work hand in hand with our principal Andretti site in Indiana, and our Formula E facility in Banbury and will be a collaborative site for our global family of race teams."

We are proud to announce the opening of a new facility at Silverstone Park, UK.



This new 48,000 square foot building is an important milestone for Andretti Global, as we embark on the next stage of our preparations to enter the FIA Formula One World Championship — Andretti Global (@AndrettiGlobal) April 10, 2024

