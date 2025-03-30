Ricciardo paddock return revealed as Red Bull confirm comeback for Japan - F1 Recap

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has confirmed Daniel Ricciardo’s paddock return at a Formula 1 grand prix, despite the 35-year-old's axing from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull set for iconic return at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team are reportedly making a return to an iconic fan-favourite feature for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix in a tribute to their engine partner, Honda.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin F1 boss lands £150m superyacht with five decks... and a BEACH club!

Aston Martin Formula 1’s executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll, has made a ‘staggering’ purchase after the details of his new superyacht have been revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

Look inside personalised Max Verstappen jet... for SALE at £12million

Max Verstappen’s private jet appears to be set for a one-way trip after his Dassault Falcon 900EX appeared online for sale.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner pays special tribute to wife Geri Halliwell

Christian Horner had paid tribute to his wife Geri Halliwell on Mother’s Day in a touching social media post.

➡️ READ MORE

Related