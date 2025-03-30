close global

Ricciardo paddock return revealed as Red Bull confirm comeback for Japan - F1 Recap

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has confirmed Daniel Ricciardo’s paddock return at a Formula 1 grand prix, despite the 35-year-old's axing from the sport.

Red Bull set for iconic return at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team are reportedly making a return to an iconic fan-favourite feature for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix in a tribute to their engine partner, Honda.

Aston Martin F1 boss lands £150m superyacht with five decks... and a BEACH club!

Aston Martin Formula 1’s executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll, has made a ‘staggering’ purchase after the details of his new superyacht have been revealed.

Look inside personalised Max Verstappen jet... for SALE at £12million

Max Verstappen’s private jet appears to be set for a one-way trip after his Dassault Falcon 900EX appeared online for sale.

Christian Horner pays special tribute to wife Geri Halliwell

Christian Horner had paid tribute to his wife Geri Halliwell on Mother’s Day in a touching social media post.

Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo triumph diminished as ‘threatening’ Red Bull call revealed - F1 Recap

  • March 29, 2025 23:57
Hamilton labelled ‘demanding’ as stunning Ferrari disqualification warning issued - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton labelled ‘demanding’ as stunning Ferrari disqualification warning issued - F1 Recap

  • March 28, 2025 23:55

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo paddock return revealed as Red Bull confirm comeback for Japan - F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
Christian Horner

Christian Horner pays special tribute to wife Geri Halliwell

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo F1 paddock return confirmed

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen already beaten in mind games as Hamilton makes smart move

  • Yesterday 21:03
Max Verstappen

Look inside personalised Max Verstappen jet... for SALE at £12million

  • Yesterday 20:53
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton offers vital mental health advice that YOU can benefit from

  • Yesterday 19:57
