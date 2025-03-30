Max Verstappen’s private jet appears to be set for a one-way trip after his Dassault Falcon 900EX appeared online for sale.

The jet will be sold in Canada and it is believed to be on sale for £12 million pounds, with the seller providing a glimpse into the aircraft that has transported the four-time world champion around the world.

According to Superyacht Fan, the cabin was refurbished in 2021 and is a tri-engine corporate jet 'known for its exceptional performance and comfort', whilst also featuring the champion's distinctive red MV33 logo.

The cabin can accommodate up to 14 passengers, with the aircraft equipped with noise-cancelling technology and a fully-equipped galley.

Why is Verstappen selling his private jet?

Verstappen recently bought a new private jet in 2025 which is a 2023 Dassault Falcon 8X, with the registration PH-UTL (Unleash The Lion), explaining why his previous aircraft is now up for sale with his new jet having a list price of around £46million.

‘Unleash the Lion’ is also the name of Verstappen’s superyacht, a Mangusta Gransport 33 which he reportedly bought in January 2025.

A motor cruiser capable of 25 knots, Verstappen’s boat is apparently small for a superyacht but accommodates 12 guests and a crew of 5.

Verstappen was spotted overseeing the delivery of the yacht earlier this year with his pregnant partner Kelly Piquet at the Overmarine shipyard Viareggio, Italy.

