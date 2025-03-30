Christian Horner pays special tribute to wife Geri Halliwell

Christian Horner had paid tribute to his wife Geri Halliwell on Mother’s Day in a touching social media post.

Halliwell is a mother of two including her daughter Bluebell and her son with Horner, Monty, whom they supported last year at Goodwood Revival when he took part in the children's Settrington Cup.

On Sunday March 30 Horner posted a tribute to the mother of his son and his own mother on Instagram where he wrote: “Happy Mother's Day to these two and to all mums out there,' he wrote on Instagram.

Similarly, Halliwell also paid tribute to her own mother in a post of the pair where she wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there, step mums, grandmothers - ‘stand in’ mums all of us- we stand together with love.”

Halliwell and Horner celebrate Mother’s Day

Halliwell recently opened up on her relationship with Horner in an interview with The Times, where she revealed how they met and how they spend their time together including their shared love for animals.

However, Halliwell was most keen to talk about her recent book release Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire and is set to embark on a US book tour at the beginning of April, where she will promote the release of the second book in the series.

The former Spice Girl will cover five different locations in the US starting at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York and ending the tour in Miami on April 11.

Meanwhile, her husband has had to contend with a difficult decision early in the 2025 season, with Horner axing Liam Lawson from Red Bull in favour of Yuki Tsunoda who will compete with the team from the Japanese Grand Prix onwards.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen already beaten in mind games as Hamilton makes smart move

Related