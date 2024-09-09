Horner and Geri Halliwell proudly watch racing son in 'CUTEST race in the world'
Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell-Horner were spotted supporting their son at the ‘cutest race in the world’ at Goodwood Revival at the weekend.
The pair have displayed a united front after a difficult year for the Red Bull team principal, following accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation, and the female employee was suspended from the wider Red Bull GmbH brand.
The employee appealed the decision, but the original verdict stood, and the appeal has since been withdrawn.
How has Geri Halliwell responded to Christian Horner controversy?
Whilst Horner was the subject of an internal investigation, former Spice Girl Halliwell was seen by his side at the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in support of her husband.
For their latest appearance outside of the F1 paddock, they were pictured at Goodwood Revival, this time supporting their son - Monty.
The six-year-old was seen driving a £7000 Austin J40 pedal car for the children's Settrington Cup which is also dubbed as the 'cutest race in the world'.
Horner was a former racing driver himself, and has competed in series such as Formula 3000 before becoming the team boss at Red Bull in 2005.
Despite the racing pedigree already in his family, Monty did not win the race, but did enjoy one of the most iconic events on the motorsport calendar.
Both he and his parents were decked in vintage racing gear, with the younger Horner wearing a flat cap and a white racing suit.
The Goodwood Revival is a three-day festival which has been held at the Goodwood Circuit since 1998, and celebrates motoring heritage.
