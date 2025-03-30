Aston Martin F1 boss lands £150m superyacht with five decks... and a BEACH club!

Aston Martin Formula 1’s executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll, has made a ‘staggering’ purchase after the details of his new superyacht have been revealed.

Stroll Sr originally led a consortium of investors back in 2018 to purchase F1 team Racing Point, and by 2020 acquired a 16.7 per cent stake in the team that was rebranded as Aston Martin in 2021.

Since then, the businessman has been on a mission to propel the team to the front of the grid, most recently acquiring the signature of design legend Adrian Newey - and is even rumoured to be interested in signing Max Verstappen.

Outside of F1, Stroll Sr continues to invest in other projects including a new superyacht, the Feadship Project 714, which measures a staggering 262 feet and has taken its maiden voyage…on the Dutch canals.

Stroll’s superyacht disturbs Dutch canals

However, this new superyacht is not the biggest he has ever purchased having also owned the luxury private ship, Faith, which measured at 317 feet and contained a glass floor swimming pool.

Unfortunately, this superyacht was too big to enter many tourist ports and had to stay outside in the roadstead, which may have prompted his recent scaled-down purchase.

But do not be mistaken, Stroll Sr’s new superyacht does not skimp on any luxurious details, with the new five-deck boat containing a beach club with a pool and an extended bow for a helipad.

The new yacht will be renamed ‘Sophia’ and is estimated to cost more than $200 million (over £154 million), with running costs of more than $20 million a year - for context Stroll Sr possesses a net worth of $3.8 billion (over £2.9 billion).

Stroll Sr’s new yacht has already captured considerable attention, with hundreds witnessing its first tests out on the Dutch canals, towering above the houses where it headed for Boskoop, Waddinxveen, Gouda and Rotterdam to undergo several sea trials.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen already beaten in mind games as Hamilton makes smart move

Related