F1 team announce MAJOR signing for 2025
A Formula 1 team have announced a major signing ahead of the 2025 season.
The news comes as the 2024 campaign nears its exciting conclusion, with just three rounds now remaining.
F1 heads for Las Vegas next weekend where Max Verstappen can clinch a fourth consecutive world championship following a stunning drive in Brazil last time out.
There is, however, plenty still to play for in the constructors' championship, with McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull all in the mix for 2024 glory.
Aston Martin make new signing
Aston Martin, meanwhile, are already starting to look ahead to next season, having fallen further behind their rivals in 2024 despite entering the campaign hoping to consistently challenge at the top of the order.
Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have struggled to score points on a consistent basis this season and have frequently aired their frustrations.
The impending arrival of design mastermind Adrian Newey in 2025, however, has sparked optimism within the team that they will be able to soon become a championship contender.
And just hours after confirming technical director Dan Fallows had stepped down from his role, the British manufacturer revealed they have made another major signing.
A statement on the Aston Martin website confirmed a long-term partnership had been agreed with global sportswear giant PUMA.
The announcement read: "The partnership will be central to Aston Martin Aramco's vision of delivering world-class performance on and off the track, equipping drivers and the team with high-performance racewear and footwear designed for peak functionality,"
"PUMA will support Aston Martin Aramco in bringing 'the heat to the street' by fusing cutting-edge design with street-ready style.
"Exclusive collaboration capsules will feature limited-edition fanwear and trend-forward collections, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the action when it launches globally in the 2025 season.
"PUMA car branding will debut on the AMR25 when it is launched ahead of the 2025 F1 season."
Team owner Lawrence Stroll said: "We are excited to welcome PUMA to the Aston Martin Aramco family,"
"This partnership celebrates our shared drive for innovation, speed and precision, values that resonate with fans around the globe.
"Together, we are shaping a new way for fans to connect with our team, and we are excited to see how this collaboration comes to life in 2025."
