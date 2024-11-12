Newey and Aston Martin twist as shock IMMEDIATE exit confirmed

Formula 1 team Aston Martin have made a shock change as they continue to plan for next season.

Despite coming into 2024 with ambitions to challenge at the top of the order, the British outfit have fallen well short of expectations.

Former world champion Fernando Alonso secured eight podium finishes in 2023, but has failed to feature in the top three yet this year, putting him ninth in the drivers' standings with just three races remaining.

With team-mate Lance Stroll scoring just 24 points all season, Aston Martin appear destined to finish fifth for the second consecutive year.

Design legend Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin early next season

Newey is set to team up with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso

Changes coming at Aston Martin

There are, however, grounds for optimism going forward, with the team having pulled off a coup to sign Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey, who will join in 2025.

The 65-year-old is hoping to reshape the team's technical department upon his arrival, but it has now been announced that a surprise change has already been made to their technical team.

A statement on the team's website confirmed that technical director Dan Fallows - who worked alongside Newey at Red Bull before joining Aston Martin in 2022 - has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

Dan Fallows will no longer serve as technical director within the team

Andy Cowell, group CEO said: "I would like to thank Dan for his contribution to Aston Martin Aramco in the last two years.

"Dan led the team to the success of the AMR23 which secured eight podiums last season."

Fallows said: "In my time at Aston Martin, it has been a joy and a privilege to guide the technical team on their journey towards being race and championship winners.

"It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team's future success, which I am sure will come soon."

