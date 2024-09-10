Alonso's BRUTAL Newey assessment emerges after Aston Martin signing

Fernando Alonso's brutally honest assessment of the impact Adrian Newey could have at Aston Martin has emerged after the design guru put pen to paper with the team.

Newey finally ended months of speculation over his future this week after agreeing a long-term deal with Aston Martin.

Newey shocked the world of F1 earlier this season by announcing his resignation from Red Bull, ending a partnership which brought remarkable success over two spells.

Working alongside the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, the 65-year-old was a key figure in delivering 13 championships.

Fernando Alonso has urged for caution despite the arrival of Newey

Alonso: Not a 'one-man job' to fix problems

He was widely expected to join Ferrari following his Red Bull departure, but Aston Martin emerged as a surprise contender in the spring following rumours that meetings had taken place between Newey and team owner Lawrence Stroll.

With the contract now signed, the Brit - widely regarded to be the best designer in the sport's history - can turn his attention to improving the fortunes of a largely underperforming team.

Sitting fifth in the constructors' championship, Aston Martin are a long way off the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull.

Yet Alonso - who has collected just 50 points this season - has warned that it will take a collective effort to move the team up the grid and get in the mix for championships.

Speaking to media in Monza, the Spaniard said: "I think it's not only a one-man job to fix things, so it's more what we have now, and what we are producing.

"[We have to] understand what is going in the right direction, what is going in the wrong direction, and try to prepare for 2025 in a better way."

Despite sweeping regulation changes set to come in from 2026 likely to have an impact on car development, Alonso believes the team still has time to make significant improvements before then.

"I think we still have time to react," the 42-year-old added.

"McLaren improved in four months from last to first, or from last to podium [in 2023]. So we have clear examples.

"Also, Mercedes started the same as us [this season]. We were level with Mercedes for the first four races, and they've won three races this year, so I'm not a fan of excuses."

