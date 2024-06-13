close global

Brundle reveals CONCERNS over new F1 regulations

Martin Brundle has spoken out on his reservations regarding the upcoming regulation changes set to be introduced in Formula 1.

The changes - which will take effect in 2026 - have been designed with a view to achieving the sport's target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Teams have been working behind the scenes to develop more sustainable engines and power units in a bid to reduce the overall emissions produced.

The alterations will see cars place rely more heavily on electrical power - and use more environmentally-friendly fuels - in what will be the most significant overhaul to the engine rules since the introduction of turbo hybrids in 2014.

The 2026 design will also be lighter and smaller than the current cars, as F1 bosses strive to promote more overtaking.

New-look cars will be introduced in 2026
Former world champion Jacques Villenueve has criticised the upcoming changes

F1 legend predicts problems in 2026

The new regulations have been criticised by some, including Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey and former world champion Jacques Villenueve.

Now Brundle has revealed his concerns with the changes, despite admitting he strives to be 'fundamentally positive about these things' on the whole.

In his Sky Sports column, the former F1 driver wrote: "Some are concerned that the cars will be too high on top speeds on the straights, and too slow through the corners in that aero format.

"I'd personally be a concerned about significantly moveable front and rear wings should they not return to the correct position for a very high-speed corner due to debris, damage, or malfunction.

"The problem we have for 2026 is that the motor loses the MGU-H from the turbocharger which was very handy at generating electrical energy, and the new cars will not have any battery regeneration from the front wheels.

"And so, especially on circuits which have lots of straights and few big braking zones, it will be hard to generate the required amounts of energy for the significantly bigger battery."

Brundle reveals 'flawed decision' which still HAUNTS superstar driver
F1 Standings

