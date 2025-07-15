Former F1 star CAPSIZES in boating mishap
Aston Martin F1 ambassador Pedro de la Rosa was involved in an unfortunate incident during an advertising campaign that saw him capsize in a rowing boat.
The Spaniard is now linked with the Silverstone-based F1 outfit, but he is better known for his time on the grid as a full-time F1 racer.
De la Rosa raced in F1 full-time between 1999-2002, before also taking up a number of roles between 2005-2012, where he raced in a further 42 grands prix.
During that time, he only managed to pick up one podium, before switching his attention to off-track ventures, and ending up as a 54-year-old back in F1 as an ambassador with Aston Martin.
Part of that role involves the Spaniard taking part in promotional activities with Aston Martin's sponsors, and in a recent video, De la Rosa was seen on Saudi Arabia Madden's Instagram account with Olympic rower Husein Alireza learning how to row.
De la Rosa's boating exploits
The 54-year-old is clearly much better at driving than rowing, however, as he capsized his boat when Alireza was trying to teach him how to row.
De la Rosa got straight back the right way round and continued his lesson, his confidence unhurt by the incident.
Alireza vowed to teach his student the similarities between rowing and F1 in the promotional video, but maybe for now De la Rosa needs to focus on keeping his boat the right way up!
