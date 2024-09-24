F1 champion reveals LIMITED Newey influence on car design

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that Adrian Newey will have a limited influence on Aston Martin’s car design when he joins the team.

The design guru announced his shock departure from Red Bull earlier this year, and was promptly linked with just about every team on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo LIFELINE appears as Verstappen losing OUT at Red Bull

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals F1 RETIREMENT plans with clear declaration

Ferrari were initially the favourites to acquire his signature after Lewis Hamilton revealed his desire to work with the 65-year-old.

However, Newey eventually decided to move to Aston Martin, where he will join the team as their managing technical partner from March 2025.

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025

Lawrence Stroll will be hoping Adrian Newey can lift his team to championship success

Can Adrian Newey help Aston Martin win a world title?

Previous to signing with the Silverstone-based team, Newey expressed his interest in working with F1 legends such as Hamilton and Alonso, and will finally get the chance to aid the latter in his bid to win another world title.

Despite being 43 years old, Alonso remains hungry for his third world championship, and has signed a deal with Aston Martin until the end of 2026.

However, despite every team Newey touches turning to success, Alonso does not believe they will win the title in the 2025 season.

READ MORE: Hamilton F1 commitment CANCELLED as Mercedes release statement

Fernando Alonso does not believe Adrian Newey will impact the 2025 car

When asked whether Newey’s influence would help with their 2025 car during an official F1 press conference, the Spaniard replied that it would be limited until 2026.

"I don't think so. I would like to say yes, but honestly, I don't think so," Alonso said.

"March ‘25, I think the focus for most of the teams will be ‘26 projects and the change of regulations.

"You start in March, until you know everybody, and you take your place in the factories it’s April or May.

"And I don't think that it's really worth spending too much in the ‘25 campaign, unless you are fighting for the championship… I hope we have a nice surprise, but I doubt it.

"So I think the ‘26 project should be the first car that he has an influence."

READ MORE: Ricciardo boss announces 'FINAL' future discussions

Related