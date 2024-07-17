close global

Hungarian Grand Prix track change revealed as STUNNING tribute paid to F1 legend

Changes have been made ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, with a stunning tribute paid to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna.

F1 heads to Hungary in the coming days after a thrilling race last time out at Silverstone, with six different drivers having now tasted grand prix victory in 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

READ MORE: F1 champion Alonso BLAMES Mercedes over retirement decision

Mercedes head into the weekend in search of a hat-trick of race wins - a prospect that would have seemed inconceivable just a few races ago.

However, the Silver Arrows, along with Red Bull and McLaren, should all be in contention at the sharp end of the order.

Formula 1 heads to the Hungaroring this weekend
Ayrton Senna battling Nigel Mansell in 1991

Stunning Ayrton Senna tribute

Things will look very different at the Hungaroring this weekend compared to last year, however, with a track change revealed ahead of the race weekend.

As showcased on X by journalist Sandor Meszaros, the kerbs on some corners of the circuit have been painted yellow and green - the Brazilian colours - in a tribute to F1 legend Senna.

Sadly, 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the Brazilian icon's tragic death in 1994.

Earlier this year, Sebastian Vettel and the F1 grid paid tribute to Senna in Imola - the site of Senna's fatal accident.

Senna previously won the Hungarian Grand Prix in 1988, 1991 and 1992, and the kerbs being painted are not the only tribute being paid to the three-time world champion in Budapest.

As revealed by sports commentator Dani Mendiola, the winners' trophies at this weekend's race are also made up of the Brazilian colours.

READ MORE: $2.3 million hypercar in DRAMATIC crash at Goodwood Festival of Speed

