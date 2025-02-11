close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton HUMBLED as Red Bull star delivers brutal verdict over 2025 debate

Lewis Hamilton has been brought back down to earth by a stark warning ahead of the 2025 season.

Red Bull star provides BRUTAL assessment on FIA swearing row

A Red Bull Formula 1 star has provided a brutal assessment of Max Verstappen's swearing row with the FIA.

Mercedes reveal major driver release in announcement

Mercedes have revealed a major release ahead of the 2025 season, as they prepare to race with a new driver lineup.

Wolff breaks MAJOR Mercedes rule in Hamilton exit slip up

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has made a major error following Lewis Hamilton's departure from the Brackley outfit, breaking a key rule in the process.

F1 legend makes SURPRISE appearance as 2025 release details unveiled

A new release has been revealed with an appearance for a Formula 1 legend, building excitement for a stunning 2025 F1 feature.

