Wolff breaks MAJOR Mercedes rule in Hamilton exit slip up

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has made a major error following Lewis Hamilton's departure from the Brackley outfit, breaking a key rule in the process.

Hamilton has joined Ferrari for the 2025 season onwards, in a last-ditch attempt to win his eighth world championship title before his career comes to an end.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez LIFELINE emerges as ex-Red Bull star confirmed for racing return

READ MORE: Early Hamilton Ferrari EXIT tipped

The 40-year-old has already made his debut in a Ferrari car, taking part in a number of tests both at Ferrari's private Fiorano track, and alongside Charles Leclerc at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

Anticipation is building for Hamilton's race debut with the iconic Maranello outfit, with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix taking place on March 16.

Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics, including their 2025 collab with Adidas.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for 2025

Toto Wolff has hired Kimi Antonelli to replace the seven-time champion

READ MORE: McLaren F1 team AXE driver in shock decision

Wolff's major Hamilton error emerges

While F1 fans are largely focused on Hamilton's iconic Ferrari switch at the moment, Mercedes have also welcomed a new star to their ranks, with Kimi Antonelli replacing the seven-time champion.

Antonelli is 22 years Hamilton's junior, with the Italian teenage sensation set for his grand prix debut at the Australian GP next month.

He is partnering George Russell at Mercedes, with the Brit taking up more of a leadership role within the team following three seasons as Hamilton's team-mate.

The pair have already been pictured together wearing new Adidas-sponsored team gear, after the sportswear brand entered into a partnership with Mercedes following Puma's departure to Ferrari.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli make up the new Mercedes driver lineup

Following the launch of the new Adidas-Mercedes merchandise, it has been revealed that team principal Wolff broke a key rule regarding Hamilton at the event, with the Silver Arrows boss mentioning his ex-driver despite him no longer being signed with the team.

Journalist Julianne Cerasoli was at the event and revealed via her YouTube channel: "His name cannot be officially mentioned around here.

"It's normal for the teams to tell us not to mention drivers who aren't from the team, especially at commercial events, but I think it's going to be impossible for his presence not to stop here after a partnership that was the most victorious partnership in the history of Formula 1."

Cerasoli continued to reveal that it was Wolff who broke the rule first, the 53-year-old seemingly eager to mention Hamilton despite his absence: "Right away Toto was the first to mention the forbidden name, so he opened the door, right?"

READ MORE: Official deal COMPLETED as F1 legend Vettel makes stunning comeback

Related