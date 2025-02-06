Mercedes reveal major 2025 release as new partnership begins

Mercedes Formula 1 team have revealed their official 2025 merchandise as the team's partnership with sportswear giant Adidas has officially begun.

The Silver Arrows face a major change as they enter their first year since 2012 without seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, with the team's new merch instead being shown off by Kimi Antonelli and George Russell ahead of their debut season as team-mates.

Toto Wolff’s outfit have slipped down the order in recent years, with their struggles dating back as far as 2022, when their zero pod concept failed to prove advantageous against the rest of the pack.

Prior to this change, Mercedes had dominated the sport and thanks to the efforts of Hamilton, the pair became the most successful driver-team partnership F1 has ever seen.

Mercedes dominated the constructors' battle, claiming the championship every year from 2014 until 2021, with star driver Hamilton also claiming six of his seven driver’s titles whilst racing for the squad.

In his place however, Mercedes have chosen Antonelli to step into Hamilton’s seat, the 18-year-old junior having come up through the ranks with the Mercedes junior driver programme.

Kimi Antonelli has replaced Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2025

Mercedes F1 team face their first season without Hamilton since 2012

Mercedes F1 2025 merch available now

During Hamilton's tenure with the team, Mercedes' merch was supported by Tommy Hilfiger.

Following the departure of the seven-time champion, however, the fashion brand also ended its partnership with the F1 team, making way for Adidas to be announced as Mercedes' new kit partner.

The 2025 merch offers a fresh look for Mercedes as they welcome a new era with Antonelli and Russell, with the new collection merging the two iconic brands.

The kit features the turquoise hue, which has become synonymous with Mercedes, partnered perfectly with the classic Adidas three-stripe design.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 driver jersey is available for men, women and children in black and white, with the option of a relaxed t-shirt style or long-sleeve design.

The new collection with Adidas also offers a traditional piece of team kit in the form of the polo shirt, also available in black or white.

Mercedes' new team kit will feature the iconic three stripes rather than the colours of Tommy Hilfiger

For a more casual look, the women's collection includes a relaxed zip-up hoodie complete with the F1 team's sponsors, iconic turquoise stripes and flattering cropped design.

Click here to shop the matching trouser and complete the tracksuit set.

A stand-out item from the new drop is the F1 zip-up jacket, which leans away from the team's traditional sporty look and adopts a more stylish line, which is perfect for supporting the Silver Arrows in 2025 and is available in both the men's and women's range.

Adidas are also selling a variety of accessories, which would be ideal for any fan attending a race weekend this year, with the new bucket hats, sliders and baseball caps all complete with Mercedes F1 branding.

