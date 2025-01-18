Mercedes star teases NEW partnership after 2025 deal confirmed
Mercedes star teases NEW partnership after 2025 deal confirmed
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has teased a new partnership ahead of the 2025 season following Lewis Hamilton's exit from the team.
Russell and compatriot Hamilton raced alongside one another with the Silver Arrows from 2022 until the end of the 2024 season, with the seven-time title holder announcing he would be leaving the team to race for Ferrari in 2025 and beyond.
Hamilton has now officially made the switch to the Scuderia after bidding an emotional farewell to the team where he secured six of his seven drivers' championships, but Mercedes are now looking ahead to the new season.
Hamilton's former team-mate Russell will now be joined by rookie racer Kimi Antonelli, whose race debut in the pinnacle of motorsport is highly-anticipated.
Russell prepares for 2025 Adidas partnership
Following major changes at the team after Hamilton's exit, it is not only the driver lineup which will be getting a makeover for the 2025 season.
The team's previous official clothing and merchandise sponsor, Tommy Hilfiger, will no longer produce items for Mercedes, with the team recently announcing they had struck a new deal with Adidas.
The exit came as no surprise given Hamilton had been a brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger and he would no longer be racing for the outfit in 2025.
Instead, Adidas will take over, designing and releasing an entirely new range for the team for the 2025 season.
As drivers across the grid ramp up training for the F1 pre-season testing next month, Russell posed in Adidas sportswear on his personal Instagram account, pairing the snap with the caption: Training in my @adidas Excited for the year ahead. Let’s do this."
