The Canadian Grand Prix starts today (Friday, June 7), and we have all the details you need for practice sessions, including start times and TV details.

F1's last outing in Monaco saw Charles Leclerc claim a sensational, long-awaited win in front of his home crowd, beating McLaren's Oscar Piastri and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

This win marked a historic moment, as he became the first Monegasque driver to stand atop the podium in Monaco in the F1 World Championship era.

Now the championship battle gets tighter as the Ferrari star finds himself 32 points adrift of Max Verstappen, who lost some ground in his title defence with a disappointing sixth place in Monaco.

READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

Canadian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, June 7, 2024

The first practice session in Montreal kicks off today at 1:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 1:30pm Friday

UK time: 6:30pm Friday

CEST: 7:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 12:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 10:30am Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 3:30am Saturday

South Africa: 7:30pm Friday



Canadian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, June 7, 2024

Local time (EDT): 5pm Friday

UK time: 10pm Friday

CEST: 11pm Friday

United States (CDT): 4pm Friday

United States (PDT): 2pm Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 11pm Friday



Canadian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, June 8, 2024

Local time (EDT): 12:30pm Saturday

UK time: 5:30pm Saturday

CEST: 6:30pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 11:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 9:30am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 2:30am Sunday

South Africa: 6:30pm Saturday



READ MORE: F1 Explained: A beginner's guide to all the key terms and definitions

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

France: Canal+

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Germany: Sky Deutschland

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related