Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that Lewis Hamilton laughed at Toto Wolff's driving skills when the pair raced around together.

Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion, and is largely considered to be one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.

The 39-year-old leads the way in the all-time lists for the number of race victories, pole positions and podiums, closely followed in all three by Michael Schumacher.

Like fellow seven-time world championship winner Schumacher, Hamilton is set to drive for Ferrari, having announced a shock switch from Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season.

2024 has been Hamilton's 12th season with the Brackley-based outfit, with whom he has won six of his seven drivers' titles.

In that time, the Brit has worked alongside Wolff, maintaining a close relationship with the Austrian team principal.

Up until 2023, now-Williams team principal Vowles also worked closely with Hamilton, and the pair have remained friends despite Vowles' decision to jump ship.

Away from F1, both Vowles and Wolff have a keen passion for racing themselves, with the British team principal recently taking part in the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Speaking to F1.com about the idea of a team principal world championship, Vowles revealed the hilarious moment Hamilton got to see himself and Wolff driving on the track.

"I am all for it," Vowles joked.

"I think it would be fascinating. As you can probably imagine, Toto and myself have had a few opportunities on the track together, and it’s been so much fun.

"On one occasion in Austin Lewis [Hamilton] was there as well, and I can’t release the footage to you, but all you hear is him laughing inside the car.

"I think with the accolades that Toto has behind him, that Christian has behind him, that Zak has behind him. You’d have great fun. I think I’d have a good run of it.

"What’s going to happen, though, is it’s going to be carnage. You realise that none of those cars will come back with four wheels. If you think it’s competitive racing [in F1], watch this!"

