F1 stars set for THRILLING championship-winning car drive

A variety of Williams F1 stars including team principal James Vowles are set to get the chance to drive championship winning machinery this year.

He will be joined by Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant and Lia Block as they receive a taste of four-decade old Formula 1 machinery.

The FW08 led Keke Rosberg to his one and only championship by a margin of five points, including a singular race win at the Swiss Grand Prix.

It will hit the tarmac again at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year – an event set to run between 6-8 September at the legendary hill climb circuit.

A car etched into history as a championship winner during the original ground effect era, it will be the first time that team boss James Vowles gets behind the wheel of a Williams car.

James Vowles has been Williams boss for one year

Lia Block will get a taste of F1 machinery

Vowles: It will be a dream come true

He most recently competed in the Asian Le Mans series during 2022 and shared his excitement as his next opportunity awaits him.

“The Festival of Speed is such a beloved and unique event and gives us the opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage of Williams Racing and motorsport as a whole,” he told the team. “It will be a dream come true for me to drive a title-winning heritage Williams F1 car.

Alex Albon's Williams contract expires at the end of 2024

“We can't wait to take on the hill climb and put on a show for the incredible crowds that gather at Goodwood each year.

It will be the second Goodwood event for Alex Albon, and a debut for Logan Sargeant who is currently competing in his second Formula 1 season.

The event takes place a matter of days after the Italian Grand Prix – a track which plays to their cars’ inherent strengths and always offers them an opportunity for a good result.

