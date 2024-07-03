Hamilton braces F1 fans to watch out for LUCRATIVE announcement
Hamilton braces F1 fans to watch out for LUCRATIVE announcement
Lewis Hamilton has urged fans to 'watch out' with a new partnership on social media ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend.
The F1 clock strikes 12 at the Mercedes star's home race to mark the halfway point of the record-breaking 24-race season.
Hamilton has won at Silverstone a whopping eight times, the joint most at a single circuit, and Mercedes have made a timely return to the front to increase his chances of earning that record outright.
Team-mate George Russell took victory in Austria last time out after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris finally learned - after teasing a clash over multiple laps - that driving into each other can have race-destroying consequences.
Hamilton reveals new collaboration
Perhaps the pair should have heeded Hamilton's latest 'watch out' advice to avoid a collision; each near miss felt like it accelerated the countdown on a bomb's timer before the lap 64 explosion.
The incident in Austria gave Hamilton a two place boost, and P4 marked his third top-four finish in a row.
Could it now be time for the seven-time champion to end his long drought without a race victory, a barren spell which stretches back to the penultimate race of 2021?
Hamilton and Mercedes have formed a prolific partnership, unmatched in terms of title-winning returns. However, the Brit is looking to go out with at least one more win before joining Ferrari in 2025.
One partnership Hamilton is maintaining, for now, is with IWC Schaffhausen, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer.
The 39-year-old has once more teamed up with the company, as he teased in his latest Instagram post.
"Something coming, watch out #Ad #PerformanceChronograph #TheReference," Hamilton wrote on the social media site.
The British ace has previously designed collections with IWC, and can often be seen wearing their timepieces around the paddock.
The collection referenced in his latest post appears to be the IWC Chronograph, described as 'the reference' for the type of watch which is used as a stopwatch combined with a display watch.
The 'Performance Chronograph' likely refers to IWC's Pilot's Watch Performance Chronograph 41 AMG, referencing Mercedes and motorsport, which will set you back a cool £8,650.
Based off of Hamilton's reported £43,000,000 base salary at Mercedes, it would take him under two hours to earn that, without the pay from endorsements and advertisements such as this one for IWC!
