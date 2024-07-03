close global

F1 News Today: Private Hamilton talks revealed as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

F1 News Today: Private Hamilton talks revealed as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

F1 News Today: Private Hamilton talks revealed as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

F1 News Today: Private Hamilton talks revealed as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

A fellow F1 driver has revealed ongoing discussions with Lewis Hamilton over a number of issues, including his future in the sport.

Marko SLAMS 'pathetic' Norris as Verstappen talks revealed

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has blasted the behaviour of Lando Norris at Sunday's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 steward blames Verstappen for Norris crash after giving 'MAXIMUM' punishment

An FIA-appointed Formula 1 steward has made it very clear who he thinks was to blame for Sunday's crash between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Rising F1 team announce REPLACEMENT driver for Silverstone

One of Formula 1's in-form teams have announced a replacement driver is set to step behind the wheel at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team

Daniel Ricciardo has reportedly held talks with one of Formula 1's most iconic teams as he looks to secure a seat for next season.

Russell admits he 'almost CRASHED' after huge Wolff error

Austrian Grand Prix race winner George Russell has revealed how a team error almost ruined his chances of victory.

Iconic F1 team reveal SPECIAL one-off Silverstone livery

One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has unveiled a spectacular one-off livery to be run at the upcoming British Grand Prix.

Newey makes surprise appearance in RIVAL car as Hamilton set for shock appearance - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Newey makes surprise appearance in RIVAL car as Hamilton set for shock appearance - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
  • 1
F1 News Today: Team announce driver REPLACEMENT as Hamilton set to buy manufacturer
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Team announce driver REPLACEMENT as Hamilton set to buy manufacturer

  • Yesterday 18:40

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently

  • 23 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Norris snubs Verstappen in AWKWARD fallout admission

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Private Hamilton talks revealed as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team set to announce EXCITING 2025 driver replacement

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren driver reveals SHOCKING motivation amid championship battle

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Rising F1 team POACH Red Bull and Ferrari key staff

  • Today 17:57
