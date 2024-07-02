Rising F1 team announce REPLACEMENT driver for Silverstone

One of Formula 1's in-form teams has announced a replacement driver is set to step behind the wheel at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The event marks the halfway point of the 2024 season, with reigning champion Max Verstappen holding a healthy advantage over nearest rival Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' standings.

The Red Bull star is chasing a fourth straight world title and looks well placed to achieve the feat after getting back to top form, winning each of the last three races.

There will be a significant amount for British fans to look forward to at Silverstone, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Austrian Grand Prix winner George Russell joining Norris as the home drivers in with a chance of challenging the dominant Dutchman.

At the back of the grid, Williams will run a special on-off livery featuring a Union Jack as they return to their home circuit.

The team also announced this week that young prospect Franco Colapinto will replace Logan Sargeant for FP1, and now another outfit has opted to change their driver line-up.

Pierre Gasly will be replaced for FP1 at Silverstone

Jack Doohan is looking to impress Alpine bosses

Top prospect gets chance to shine

After enduring a difficult start to the year, Alpine have made impressive strides in recent weeks, with driving duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finding themselves in a position to challenge for much-needed points.

Gasly recently signed a new deal with the French outfit, while Ocon's future remains uncertain following the announcement that he would not race for the team in 2025.

In a bid to give reserve driver Jack Doohan an opportunity to show what he can do, the team have announced the Australian will step in for Gasly during FP1 this Friday.

The 21-year-old is a regular test driver at Alpine, and has previously participated in practice sessions, but with Ocon's seat now up for grabs, he will be relishing the chance to put himself in contention for a spot on the grid next year.

Jack's back. He'll be hopping into Pierre's car for FP1, during the one hour session on Friday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/btzR9ht1BW — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 2, 2024

