Iconic F1 team reveal SPECIAL one-off Silverstone livery

One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has unveiled a spectacular one-off livery to be run at the upcoming British Grand Prix.

Silverstone will play host to Round 12 of the 2024 season this weekend, with Max Verstappen looking to make it three wins in a row a he chases a fourth world title.

The famous track, however, is not one the Dutchman's favourite venues, with the 26-year-old winning there just once since his making his F1 debut in 2015.

UK fans will be hopeful of seeing a home victor at the circuit for the first time since 2021, when Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag after earlier coming into contact with Verstappen in controversial circumstances.

Though Hamilton's chances of featuring on the top step of the podium this weekend appear slim, his compatriot Lando Norris is a realistic contender, with the McLaren star emerging as the Red Bull star's closest rival this season.

Williams will run a unique livery this weekend in tribute to their staff

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be hoping for an improved performance

Williams to pay tribute with unique design

At the rear of the grid, Williams will be looking for a change in fortunes in front of their home crowd.

The Oxfordshire-based outfit have endured a miserable campaign, and currently sit ninth in the constructors' standings after a series of dismal performances from their driving duo of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Determined to make an impression this weekend, however, the team have adopted a special one-off livery for the occasion.

The names of all 1,005 team members will be featured on a Union Jack design, with the nine-time world champions paying tribute to their staff as part of their home race celebrations.

A spectacle for Silverstone!🤩🇬🇧



Our special British GP livery celebrates the team and our home race, featuring all 1005 of our team members as the centrepiece 💙 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 2, 2024

