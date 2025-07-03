Where to buy the best McLaren F1 merch ahead of 2025 British Grand Prix
This weekend sees McLaren head to their home race at Silverstone for the iconic British Grand Prix.
Whether you’re an avid fan of home hero Lando Norris, championship leader Oscar Piastri or simply want to support the papaya outfit ahead of this weekend’s race, GPFans has found the latest and greatest pieces of McLaren F1 merch available.
Get kitted out in time for the 12th round of the 2025 campaign with a variety of items available on the F1 Store.
With scorching temperatures across the UK over the past few weeks, the McLaren Silverstone bucket hat and official Norris number 4 cap are both a safe bet to show your support for McLaren through the summer months.
However, this weekend's iconic event takes place in England and as any British F1 fan will tell you, a good supporter should be prepared for unpredictable weather.
There is currently a 32 per cent chance of rain forecast for lights out at Sunday's race, so whether you are watching the event in person or just looking to update your attire as conditions change, the McLaren New Era Track Jacket or official McLaren LN4 hoodie might be more suitable.
As the Woking-based squad look set to extend their lead at the top of the 2025 constructors' standings, why not get your hands on the official Unisex Norris driver t-shirt in black while stocks last? At just £35, this sleek McLaren top featuring the iconic papaya logo is potentially the best value item on offer with the F1 Store.
Or, perhaps you don't have enough papaya in your life and want to go all out in support of Norris as he looks to secure his first home victory in F1. For £68 you can get your hands on the McLaren 2025 Norris team t-shirt, complete with his driver number 4 detailing on the back. Click here to purchase.
Want to keep it classic? McLaren sell an official 'Norris' polo as well as a simple McLaren team polo if you support the papaya squad no matter who drives for them!
