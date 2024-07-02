F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team

Daniel Ricciardo has reportedly held talks with one of Formula 1's most iconic teams as he looks to secure a seat for next season.

The Australian is out of contract at Visa Cash App RB at the end of the current campaign, and there has been much speculation about his where his future lies beyond 2025.

Since joining the team in 2023 - following disappointing spells at Renault and McLaren - he has failed to live up to lofty expectations, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently outperforming the 35-year-old.

Ricciardo had initially looked to prove he could earn a spot at Red Bull, the team he left in 2019, but he has struggled to replicate the form which previously delivered eight grands prix victories.

With Tsunoda tied down on a new contract, Ricciardo has been under significant pressure to prove that he deserves a spot on the grid next season, whether that be RB or elsewhere.

He has received backing from his current boss, as well as Red Bull chief Christian Horner, but rumours have emerged in that he could be replaced before the upcoming summer break.

Daniel Ricciardo had been hoping to earn a move back to Red Bull

The Australian has endured a difficult season with RB

Surprising option emerges for race winner

Ricciardo, meanwhile, has been focused on shutting out the outside noise and focusing on showing what he can do on the track.

Encouragingly for the Perth-born driver, his form has picked up in recent weeks, securing points in two of his last three outings.

With just seven spots still vacant for 2025, Ricciardo's options are narrowing, but one F1 pundit believes he could be edging closer to securing a coveted deal.

Speaking to F1TV, Will Buxton revealed that discussions may have taken place between the RB racer and Williams, with the struggling team already looking for someone to replace Logan Sargeant.

Departing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has been strongly linked with a switch to the British outfit, but with the Spaniard taking his time to weigh up his options, Buxton believes there could be an opportunity for Ricciardo to move to the top of their wish list.

Ricciardo could be in line to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams in 2025

“His entire future [is] on the line right now,” he said. “Much talk that he will be out of this seat after the summer break.

“[There is] talk that he may be in negotiations with Williams for their second seat next year alongside Alex Albon.

"Williams, as we understand, are sick of waiting for Carlos Sainz to make his mind up on where he wants to go next year and may close that door off for him.”

