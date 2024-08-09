Ferrari F1 chief sends Hamilton warning ahead of Mercedes exit

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has warned Lewis Hamilton’s F1 rivals that the Mercedes star has not joined the team to simply enjoy his retirement.

Ferrari pulled off a move of the highest magnitude when they signed the seven-time world champion earlier this year. The British driver is set to join the Italian team in 2025, ending his more than decade-long association with Mercedes.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' as Ricciardo handed huge BOOST

READ MORE: Newey delivers MAJOR Ferrari blow as 'agreement' with rivals set to be announced

Ferrari are one of the sport's most iconic teams, but are struggling to replicate their former glory in recent years.

They last won the drivers’ championship in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen, with their latest constructors’ title coming a year later as Felipe Massa drove alongside Raikkonen.

Lewis Hamilton will turn 40 when he joins Ferrari next year

Can Lewis Hamilton drive Ferrari to the pinnacle of F1?

Since then, Ferrari have had several failed pursuits at winning a title. With the prestigious trophy eluding Ferrari’s hands for over a decade, the Italian team will be desperate now more than ever to stake their claim on the F1 throne.

In Charles Leclerc, they already have a talented driver, but now, with the acquisition of Hamilton, a battle-hardened, proven champion, Ferrari will hope to get the recipe right and win their much-awaited 17th constructors’ title.

And Elkann has made it crystal clear that the 39-year-old has not joined Ferrari to put his feet up.

John Elkann is confident that Lewis Hamilton can deliver success at Ferrari

He told Sky Germany: “He comes to us to win, and we become stronger with him when it comes to anticipating the challenges of the future.

“We are talking about a great athlete who is very motivated to become world champion for the eighth time, as the last races have shown. He certainly doesn't come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement.”

READ MORE: Mercedes chief reveals MAJOR reason behind Hamilton departure for Ferrari

Related