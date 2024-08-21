F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Dutch GP

With the Dutch Grand Prix just days away, one team has announced that its star driver is set to be replaced in Zandvoort.

This weekend's race gets the 2024 Formula 1 season rolling once again following the annual month-long summer break.

With just ten grands prix remaining, teams across the grid are preparing to make a final push for points in their bid to finish as high up the constructors' leaderboard as possible.

The pressure is also building on a number of drivers who have yet to secure their spot on the grid for 2025, and with just a handful of seats still up for grabs, time is running out for those soon to be out of contract to show what they can do.

Mercedes, Alpine, and Visa Cash App RB are all yet to confirm their driver line-up for next season, meaning the likes of Daniel Ricciardo find themselves in a fight for their F1 future.

Daniel Ricciardo is one of a number of drivers still to secure their seat for next year

Valtteri Bottas is also yet to secure a seat for the 2025 F1 season

Ferrari prospect to replace Bottas

Sauber star Valtteri Bottas is another driver with a point to prove having yet to sign a new deal with his current team, and ahead of this weekend's action, has been replaced by a young prospect eager to stake his claim for the Finn's seat.

Announcing the change on their official X page, Sauber revealed Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman will take the place of the former Mercedes star during Free Practice 1 on Friday at Zandvoort.

The 24-year-old has already participated in several practice sessions with Ferrari, including at last year's Dutch GP, and currently operates as backup to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Italian outfit.

Robert Shwartzman will take Bottas' place for FP1 on Friday morning

The official announcement read: "Rob Shwartzman will take part in FP1 for Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

"The young driver, a Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver in this year’s Formula One season, will take over Valtteri Bottas’s seat for the session, with the Finn resuming driving duties for the remainder of the weekend.

"As in previous occasions, we work in partnership with Scuderia Ferrari to give young talent an opportunity in practice sessions. Good luck, Robert!"

