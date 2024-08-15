Fan favourite teases F1 future with cryptic announcement

A Formula 1 driver has sent supporters spiralling with a cryptic post which could provide a hint to their future in the sport.

The driver market has been engulfed in chaos since Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari was announced in February this year.

Several moves and contract extensions have been triggered since then, but uncertainty remains for some as the summer break approaches its conclusion.

Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas are amongst those still searching for security on the grid for 2025, and the Finnish driver may have suggested his destiny in a recent post on social media.

Valtteri Bottas has not yet signed a deal for 2025

Neither Stake F1 Team driver has scored points in 2024

Where will Valtteri Bottas drive in 2025?

Bottas has endured a torrid year at Stake F1 Team so far in 2024, scoring no points with both he and the team rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Team-mate Zhou Guanyu is also pointless, and only one driver can remain at the team for 2025 after the announcement that Nico Hulkenberg will join from Haas.

The German will arrive ahead of the Swiss outfit's transition to Audi for 2026. The manufacturer has already acquired a 100 per cent stake in the Sauber Holding AG, who are operating as Stake F1 Team in the sport this season.

On his social media accounts this week, however, Bottas posted a picture of an Audi car with his racing number, 77, on the side.

Immediately, fans jumped to the conclusion that Bottas could be suggesting he will stay with the team as it becomes Audi.

Fun day in California 🇺🇸



More to come eventually about our secret mission with @Hyland #VB77 @stakef1team_ks pic.twitter.com/rz1WenKeDu — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 14, 2024

Valtteri Bottas has just posted an Audi with #77 on the side, on his Instagram story 👀👀 is that a hint or am I a conspiracy theorist 👀👀 #F1 pic.twitter.com/pYr9A7pTec — Sam Sage (@samuelsagef1) August 13, 2024

Bottas tagged Stake F1 Team in his X post, and wrote: "Fun day in California. More to come eventually about our secret mission with Hyland."

It is unclear as yet what the 'secret' mission involves. It could be unrelated to Bottas' personal future with the team, though his fans will hope a new deal is being worked on simultaneously.

If Bottas is unable to secure a new contract at the team, he is likely to be out of F1 for good, with Alpine likely his only other realistic chance of extending his career in the sport.

