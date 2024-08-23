McLaren chief welcomes CHANGE to 2025 driver line-up
Zak Brown has hyped up McLaren's line-ups for the 2025 season – even beyond their formidable Formula 1 pairing.
The papaya cars have a real chance of winning the constructors' title in F1 this season with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but they've also been strong in the IndyCar Series.
Pato O'Ward has won two races and, although he looks unlikely to take the title this year, has set a solid foundation for a title challenge in 2025.
The McLaren Arrow team will lose Alexander Rossi for next year, who has managed just three top-five finishes in 2024 and missed time with a broken wrist, but will add Christian Lundgaard to fill out the lineup alongside Nolan Siegel.
Who will drive for McLaren in 2025?
In a long mid-season letter published on the team's website, Brown said: "We’ve got a lot to be proud of across all of our series, it isn’t only in Formula 1…
"We look forward to welcoming Christian Lundgaard - an NTT INDYCAR SERIES winner at only 22 years old - into the team for 2025. He raced in Formula 2 and Formula 3 with Oscar, who has said that he is unbelievably quick.
"He’ll line up alongside Pato - who we know is supremely talented - and another exciting young talent in Nolan Siegel, who we think has a huge future in the sport.
"We watched Nolan win the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans LMP2 class at only 19 years old, and we’re delighted that he’s joined our team."
