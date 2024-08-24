F1 Results Today: Red flag for FIERY crash derails session as surprise driver leads times
A massive crash from Logan Sargeant was the headline event in a wet FP3 session, red flagging the session for a long spell.
The American dropped two wheels on the grass coming out of a corner and hit the accelerator, sending him spinning into the wall at high speed before having to hop out of his car as it caught fire.
Teams were looking to get some running in on intermediate tyres ahead of a potentially damp track for qualifying, with changeable conditions in the air around Zandvoort.
Teams got just two minutes to run at the end of the session, with a number of them not getting around their out lap fast enough to set a fresh lap time – resulting in a mixed-up timing board.
Here are the standings from the practice sessions at the Dutch Grand Prix.
F1 FP3 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2024
1. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1:20.311sec
2. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.139s
3. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.844s
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.076s
5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.150s
6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.332s
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.539s
8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.630s
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.043s
10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +2.278s
11. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.929s
12. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +2.976s
13. George Russell [Mercedes] - +3.647s
14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +3.696s
15. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +3.787s
16. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +3.847s
17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +4.049s
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +5.122s
19. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - No time
20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - No time
F1 FP2 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2024
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:10.702sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.061s
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.111s
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.259s
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.284s
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.655s
7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.672s
8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.728s
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.741s
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.848s
11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.874s
12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.879s
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.928s
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.942s
15. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.116s
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.232s
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.359s
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.504s
19. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +2.406s
20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.594s
F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
5. George Russell [Mercedes]
6. Alex Albon [Williams]
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
10. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
13. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
16. Robert Shwartzman [Kick Sauber]
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
19. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
