F1 Results Today: Red flag for FIERY crash derails session as surprise driver leads times

A massive crash from Logan Sargeant was the headline event in a wet FP3 session, red flagging the session for a long spell.

The American dropped two wheels on the grass coming out of a corner and hit the accelerator, sending him spinning into the wall at high speed before having to hop out of his car as it caught fire.

Teams were looking to get some running in on intermediate tyres ahead of a potentially damp track for qualifying, with changeable conditions in the air around Zandvoort.

Teams got just two minutes to run at the end of the session, with a number of them not getting around their out lap fast enough to set a fresh lap time – resulting in a mixed-up timing board.

Here are the standings from the practice sessions at the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1 FP3 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2024

1. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 1:20.311sec

2. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.139s

3. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.844s

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.076s

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.150s

6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.332s

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.539s

8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.630s

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.043s

10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +2.278s

11. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.929s

12. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +2.976s

13. George Russell [Mercedes] - +3.647s

14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +3.696s

15. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +3.787s

16. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +3.847s

17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +4.049s

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +5.122s

19. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - No time

20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - No time



F1 FP2 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2024

1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:10.702sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.061s

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.111s

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.259s

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.284s

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.655s

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.672s

8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.728s

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.741s

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.848s

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.874s

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.879s

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.928s

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.942s

15. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.116s

16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.232s

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.359s

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.504s

19. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +2.406s

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.594s



F1 FP1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

5. George Russell [Mercedes]

6. Alex Albon [Williams]

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

10. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

13. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

16. Robert Shwartzman [Kick Sauber]

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

19. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]



