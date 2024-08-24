FIA hit Verstappen with shock drug test for BANNED substance

Max Verstappen was taken by surprise when he was awoken early on Friday for a drug test.

The triple world champion was sleeping ahead of practice for his home race when he received a visit from officials.

The Red Bull star leads the standings once again this year, though he and his team have seen their advantage reduced.

However, a return to his home circuit - where he has won all three grands prix since F1 returned to the Netherlands in 2021 - could be the ideal place for the 26-year-old to pick up his first win in five races.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen once again leads the standings

Max Verstappen claims he has been hit with five drug tests this season

Max Verstappen surprised with doping test

Verstappen's preparations did not get off to the ideal start. He revealed that he was not woken up by his alarm ahead of Friday practice, but by FIA officials informing him he needed to take part in an anti-doping test.

Drugs testing for banned substances, such as those which could enhance performance, is commonplace in elite sports. FIA-sanctioned series like F1 fall under the World Anti-Doping Agency's regulations.

"I had a lovely morning this morning," Verstappen began explaining whilst on a Twitch stream with his eSports organisation, TeamRedline.

Verstappen's streaming and gaming habits were under scrutiny after a messy race in Hungary, and he had to deny that he had been banned from participating in sim races at race weekends.

Max Verstappen has become known for his sim racing and streaming activities

Continuing his story whilst live for an Esports World Cup watch along, he said: "So I’m in bed and suddenly the doorbell rings.

"I'm like, ‘what the f***? Who the f*** is ringing the doorbell of the motorhome?' And then I look at my phone it’s 7 o'clock [in the morning] and I’m like, 'what the f*** is going on?'

“So I go to the door and open the door and, yep, doping control! At 7am! I was like ‘great, what a great start to the weekend!’ Then it took me one hour to go to the toilet, so that was also fantastic."

As is custom in drug tests, Verstappen had to offer a urine sample for officials to test. “Yes, you have to wait until you can pee in the cup," he added, revealing that he had done so many times.

The Dutchman said that he has been tested for banned substances by the FIA ​​regularly in 2024: "I don't know why, but this year I have been tested already five times, which I think in F1 is quite a lot," he said, revealing that he was also tested in Spa last time out.

No F1 drivers have been found to breach anti-doping regulations whilst competing in the sport, though part-time Super Aguri F1 Team driver Franck Montagny and three-time race starter Tomas Enge did test positive later in their careers for prohibited substances, both receiving bans.

