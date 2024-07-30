Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'

Max Verstappen has delivered a defiant stance regarding his recent on-track conduct and an alleged ban.

The champion has faced less than ideal circumstances recently after a 10-place grid penalty at Spa last weekend and having to endure a nightmare Hungarian Grand Prix prior to that, as he was usurped by both McLarens during the opening stages of the race.

After delivering a tirade of X-rated team radio messages lambasting Red Bull’s strategy, Verstappen’s afternoon worsened when he crashed into Lewis Hamilton.

Attempting to overtake into Turn 1, the Dutchman launched his Red Bull into the air and slipped down the order into P5, with the stewards placing him under investigation.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed in Hungary

Verstappen has come under fire for the treatment of his team

Max Verstappen’s Hungarian GP antics lead to 'ban'

Whilst no further action was taken against the 26-year-old, he has received criticism for his conduct towards the team during the Hungarian GP.

Verstappen was reportedly involved in a sim racing event overnight, keeping him awake until 3am the night before the grand prix, with some inferring his tiredness was impacting his performance.

According to a report from The Times drivers have been told to stop swearing over team radio after Verstappen’s angry messages.

However, the Red Bull star denies he has been banned from swearing and has passionately rejected criticism regarding his conduct.

“[If] people don’t like my language, then don’t listen in, turn the volume down,” he said.

Max Verstappen defiant over on-track conduct

“I’m very driven [for] success, I think I’ve proven that already, I always want to optimise stuff, now people can argue that he might not be so vocal on the radio but that’s their opinion.”

“It’s important you can be critical, because in this world we are living now I feel a lot of people can’t take criticism any more like it used to be, and I don’t want to end up like that.”

When asked if he had been banned from sim racing Verstappen was once again defiant.

“No [that isn’t correct], we talked about it, I said, ‘Anyway you don’t need to worry, there’s no other race coming up.’” he added.

“But no, it’s not like I have a ban or whatever. I also don’t need to tell them what they do in their private time and during the weekends. That’s the same for me.”

