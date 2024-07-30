Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'
Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'
Max Verstappen has delivered a defiant stance regarding his recent on-track conduct and an alleged ban.
The champion has faced less than ideal circumstances recently after a 10-place grid penalty at Spa last weekend and having to endure a nightmare Hungarian Grand Prix prior to that, as he was usurped by both McLarens during the opening stages of the race.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision
READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement
After delivering a tirade of X-rated team radio messages lambasting Red Bull’s strategy, Verstappen’s afternoon worsened when he crashed into Lewis Hamilton.
Attempting to overtake into Turn 1, the Dutchman launched his Red Bull into the air and slipped down the order into P5, with the stewards placing him under investigation.
READ MORE: Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal
READ MORE: Hamilton and Verstappen DEFIED as stunning Vettel prediction comes true
Max Verstappen’s Hungarian GP antics lead to 'ban'
Whilst no further action was taken against the 26-year-old, he has received criticism for his conduct towards the team during the Hungarian GP.
Verstappen was reportedly involved in a sim racing event overnight, keeping him awake until 3am the night before the grand prix, with some inferring his tiredness was impacting his performance.
According to a report from The Times drivers have been told to stop swearing over team radio after Verstappen’s angry messages.
However, the Red Bull star denies he has been banned from swearing and has passionately rejected criticism regarding his conduct.
“[If] people don’t like my language, then don’t listen in, turn the volume down,” he said.
READ MORE: Schumacher suggests Norris needs 'mental coach'
“I’m very driven [for] success, I think I’ve proven that already, I always want to optimise stuff, now people can argue that he might not be so vocal on the radio but that’s their opinion.”
“It’s important you can be critical, because in this world we are living now I feel a lot of people can’t take criticism any more like it used to be, and I don’t want to end up like that.”
When asked if he had been banned from sim racing Verstappen was once again defiant.
“No [that isn’t correct], we talked about it, I said, ‘Anyway you don’t need to worry, there’s no other race coming up.’” he added.
“But no, it’s not like I have a ban or whatever. I also don’t need to tell them what they do in their private time and during the weekends. That’s the same for me.”
READ MORE: Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo’s Red Bull future DECIDED following Perez twist
- 48 minutes ago
Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'
- 1 hour ago
Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen
- 3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Williams star reveals CHAMPIONSHIP expectations ahead of performance ‘jump’
- Today 18:44
Why rival’s glaring weakness could gift F1 title to Max Verstappen
- Today 16:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep