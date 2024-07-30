close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'

Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'

Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'

Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'

Max Verstappen has delivered a defiant stance regarding his recent on-track conduct and an alleged ban.

The champion has faced less than ideal circumstances recently after a 10-place grid penalty at Spa last weekend and having to endure a nightmare Hungarian Grand Prix prior to that, as he was usurped by both McLarens during the opening stages of the race.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision

READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement

After delivering a tirade of X-rated team radio messages lambasting Red Bull’s strategy, Verstappen’s afternoon worsened when he crashed into Lewis Hamilton.

Attempting to overtake into Turn 1, the Dutchman launched his Red Bull into the air and slipped down the order into P5, with the stewards placing him under investigation.

READ MORE: Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed in Hungary
Verstappen has come under fire for the treatment of his team

READ MORE: Hamilton and Verstappen DEFIED as stunning Vettel prediction comes true

Max Verstappen’s Hungarian GP antics lead to 'ban'

Whilst no further action was taken against the 26-year-old, he has received criticism for his conduct towards the team during the Hungarian GP.

Verstappen was reportedly involved in a sim racing event overnight, keeping him awake until 3am the night before the grand prix, with some inferring his tiredness was impacting his performance.

According to a report from The Times drivers have been told to stop swearing over team radio after Verstappen’s angry messages.

However, the Red Bull star denies he has been banned from swearing and has passionately rejected criticism regarding his conduct.

“[If] people don’t like my language, then don’t listen in, turn the volume down,” he said.

READ MORE: Schumacher suggests Norris needs 'mental coach'

Max Verstappen defiant over on-track conduct

“I’m very driven [for] success, I think I’ve proven that already, I always want to optimise stuff, now people can argue that he might not be so vocal on the radio but that’s their opinion.”

“It’s important you can be critical, because in this world we are living now I feel a lot of people can’t take criticism any more like it used to be, and I don’t want to end up like that.”

When asked if he had been banned from sim racing Verstappen was once again defiant.

“No [that isn’t correct], we talked about it, I said, ‘Anyway you don’t need to worry, there’s no other race coming up.’” he added.

“But no, it’s not like I have a ban or whatever. I also don’t need to tell them what they do in their private time and during the weekends. That’s the same for me.”

READ MORE: Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Williams F1 Headlines Ricciardo
Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen
Latest F1 News

Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes dealt shock Spa DISQUALIFICATION as FIA confirm curfew breach
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes dealt shock Spa DISQUALIFICATION as FIA confirm curfew breach

  • July 28, 2024 18:44

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ricciardo’s Red Bull future DECIDED following Perez twist

  • 48 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Williams star reveals CHAMPIONSHIP expectations ahead of performance ‘jump’

  • Today 18:44
Lando Norris

Why rival’s glaring weakness could gift F1 title to Max Verstappen

  • Today 16:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x