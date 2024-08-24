Red Bull star launches X-RATED Hamilton rant after heated moment with Mercedes star
Red Bull star Sergio Perez launched a foul-mouthed rant towards Lewis Hamilton after a heated moment during qualifying at Zandvoort.
The Milton-Keynes based outfit will have a point to prove at the Dutch Grand Prix, as their rivals got the better of them prior to the summer break.
Red Bull’s last race win was from Max Verstappen at the Spanish GP, and for the first time will have his domination around Zandvoort tested.
Lando Norris claimed pole position ahead of Verstappen, with Sergio Perez managing a fifth place start in the second Red Bull.
Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton in impeding controversy
However, Perez was involved in an incident with Hamilton in Q1, where the champion was accused of impeding the Red Bull star.
Whilst the Mexican was on a flying lap, the Mercedes appeared on the racing line as he headed into Turn Nine.
Hamilton moved to the side when he realised Perez was behind him, but Checo was furious about the incident as he launched into a brutal rant over team radio.
“What the f*** is this idiot doing?” Perez said to his engineer.
Hamilton did not believe there was an issue however, responding calmly to his team and stating that he was ‘well out of his way’.
“Yeah but we ******* waste a set [of tyres] so please, for worse than that I’ve been penalised so I don’t expect any less,” Perez added.
Hamilton made an early exit from qualifying, getting knocked out in Q2 where he will start the grand prix in 12th.
But his afternoon went from bad to worse after the stewards hit the Mercedes star with a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.
