Red Bull star launches X-RATED Hamilton rant after heated moment with Mercedes star

Red Bull star Sergio Perez launched a foul-mouthed rant towards Lewis Hamilton after a heated moment during qualifying at Zandvoort.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit will have a point to prove at the Dutch Grand Prix, as their rivals got the better of them prior to the summer break.

F1 Results Today: McLaren keep Verstappen off pole after Hamilton double DISASTER

READ MORE: Red Bull poach Mercedes world champion as new driver signing announced

Red Bull’s last race win was from Max Verstappen at the Spanish GP, and for the first time will have his domination around Zandvoort tested.

Lando Norris claimed pole position ahead of Verstappen, with Sergio Perez managing a fifth place start in the second Red Bull.

Can Max Verstappen win the Dutch GP?

Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton in impeding controversy

However, Perez was involved in an incident with Hamilton in Q1, where the champion was accused of impeding the Red Bull star.

Whilst the Mexican was on a flying lap, the Mercedes appeared on the racing line as he headed into Turn Nine.

Hamilton moved to the side when he realised Perez was behind him, but Checo was furious about the incident as he launched into a brutal rant over team radio.

“What the f*** is this idiot doing?” Perez said to his engineer.

Hamilton did not believe there was an issue however, responding calmly to his team and stating that he was ‘well out of his way’.

READ MORE: Haas F1 team could MISS race as Uralkali make court bid to seize cars

Lewis Hamilton is facing a Dutch GP penalty as a result of impeding Sergio Perez

“Yeah but we ******* waste a set [of tyres] so please, for worse than that I’ve been penalised so I don’t expect any less,” Perez added.

Hamilton made an early exit from qualifying, getting knocked out in Q2 where he will start the grand prix in 12th.

But his afternoon went from bad to worse after the stewards hit the Mercedes star with a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

READ MORE: F1 car BURSTS into flames after HUGE crash at Dutch GP

Related