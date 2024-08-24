close global

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren keep Verstappen off pole after Hamilton double DISASTER

Max Verstappen will start from second at his home grand prix on Sunday, having been beaten out by a flying Lando Norris in qualifying.

Norris put three and a half tenths of a second into the Dutchman, putting himself streets clear of the rest of the field, and indeed his team-mate Oscar Piastri in third.

Lewis Hamilton has had his chances of winning back-to-back races dashed after a poor performance, dropping out in Q2 to sit provisionally 12th on the grid – with a potential impeding penalty to add.

Carlos Sainz also failed to make it through to the final session, and will start 11th in the first race after his move to Williams was announced.

Daniel Ricciardo was eliminated in the first part of qualifying for the race, as he fights for his Formula 1 life.

The Australian was outqualified by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda for the tenth time in 2024, with his future up in the air as Liam Lawson hammers on the door in the Red Bull organisation.

Logan Sargeant, notably, had to take a trip to the medical centre before qualifying after a hefty impact with the barrier in FP3, leaving his Williams mechanics with a huge amount of work to repair it for qualifying – which they were ultimately unable to do.

Here are the qualifying results from Zandvoort.

F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:09.673sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.356s
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.499s
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.571s
5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.743s
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - TBC
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.960s
8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.980s
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.184s
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.304s

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
19. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
