Hamilton facing PENALTY after incident with Red Bull rival at Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for an incident in qualifying involving Sergio Perez at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was attempting to move out of the way of his Red Bull F1 rival when Perez abandoned the lap and bemoaned Hamilton, who he perceived to have impeded him.

The incident will be investigated by the stewards after the conclusion of the qualifying session.

Hamilton will face a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race if he is found to have impeded Perez.

Lewis Hamilton is under investigation at the Dutch Grand Prix

Sergio Perez was vocally angry with Lewis Hamilton after the incident

Will Lewis Hamilton face a penalty for the incident with Sergio Perez?

Similar incidents in the past have seen a penalty handed to the offending driver, though Hamilton will argue he did all he could not to block Perez.

He had virtually parked his Mercedes on the grass run-off to try and avoid Perez, though did appear in the way of the 34-year-old at the exit of the swooping Turn 9.

Perez certainly felt Hamilton deserved a penalty, asking, “What the f*** is this idiot doing?” over over team radio

“I was well out of his way,” said Hamilton shortly after, whose uncomfortable qualifying ended prematurely with a shock Q2 exit.

Lewis Hamilton qualified in P12 before any potential penalty

Over team radio in the aftermath of Q1, Perez was still unimpressed despite getting through: “Yeah but we f****** waste a set [of extra tyres] so please, for worse than that I’ve been penalised, so I don’t expect any less.”

If Hamilton is handed a penalty by the FIA, he will start from P15 having gone out of Q2 in 12th with a messy lap.

Having won two of the past three races, it is a difficult return after the summer break for the outgoing Silver Arrows man.

