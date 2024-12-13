Red Bull confirm 2025 lineup with FINAL driver signing

One racing star has been confirmed as the final piece of the puzzle for Red Bull's 2025 driver lineup.

As the 2024 Formula 1 season concludes, decisions surrounding next season continue to be released, with many teams opting to make significant changes with championship success in mind for next year.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive title victory with Red Bull following success at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, yet the team missed out on another championship double, finishing third in the constructors' championship, with Sergio Perez's form faltering.

In the aftermath of Perez's DNF at the season finale last time out, Red Bull announced that discussions would take place to see how best to proceed with their driver lineup.

As the world of F1 eagerly awaits news on Perez's future, Red Bull took to X to confirm they will be welcoming a young star into their ranks.

Max Verstappen secured his fourth F1 championship in Las Vegas

Red Bull could only manage P3 in the constructors' standings in 2024

F1 Academy team complete 2025 lineup with Red Bull drivers

Female racing series F1 Academy crowned a new champion for 2024, with British superstar Abbi Pulling dominating the pack.

As the racing series now heads into the winter break, Campos Racing have confirmed their full 2025 lineup, complete with Red Bull drivers.

Alisha Palmowski has been announced as the final signing, and will join the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme for 2025.

Palmowski was the F1 Academy wildcard entrant in Qatar, but has now secured a seat in the racing series full-time.

The Red Bull Academy Programme line-up in F1 Academy is now complete with 18-year-old Palmowski joining Chloe Chambers and Rafaela Ferreira for 2025, with all three racing for Campos Racing.

Adrian Campos, team principal of Campos Racing, said: "It is a real luxury to have three drivers of the calibre of Chloe, Rafaela, and Alisha in the same team. We already know what Chloe is capable of, as we have seen in 2024, and with the experience of this year, she can only improve.

"We have already started working with Rafaela and Alisha, and they are two committed and dedicated drivers with the shared goal of fighting for the championship. I have no doubt that great successes await us next season."

