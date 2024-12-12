Red Bull star issues emotional statement ahead of confirmed exit

A Red Bull star has paid tribute to his colleagues in a heartfelt message ahead of his exit from the team.

The 2023 Formula 1 constructors' champions failed to defend their title this time around after enduring an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign on the track.

A poor run of mid-season form threatened to derail Max Verstappen's drivers' title bid, before the Dutchman finally found his groove in the closing weeks of the year to clinch a fourth consecutive championship.

The same can't be said for his team-mate Sergio Perez, however, who despite making a promising start, ended the year eighth in the standings.

After collecting just 49 points from his last 17 outings, the Mexican's future at the Milton Keynes-based outfit appears bleak, with speculation mounting that he is set to be replaced in 2025.

Key Red Bull figure set to move on

There was also no shortage of drama away from the circuit for Red Bull in 2024 either, with the team suffering a number of high-profile exits.

Design mastermind Adrian Newey shocked the world of F1 in April after announcing he was to resign from his position, ending a remarkable 18-year era at the team in which he celebrated 13 world title wins.

The 65-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to Ferrari, before Aston Martin pulled off a major coup in securing his signature heading into next season.

Red Bull were also rocked by the news that sporting director Jonathan Wheatley was to step down from his role at the end of 2024 to embark on a new challenge at Sauber/Audi as team principal, a role he will start in July 2025.

And after making his final appearance with Red Bull in last week's season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Brit took to social media to reflect on his incredibly successful time with the team.

Writing on his Instagram account, he said: "Signing out on 19 wonderful years at Red Bull Racing.

"I have loved every moment, 122 race wins, 8 drivers championships, 6 constructors championships, 7 DHL pit stop championships and I don’t know how many FIA stewards enquiries!

"Leaving with so many fond memories of this extraordinary team."

