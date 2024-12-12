F1 News Today: Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow as star slams Red Bull lineup choice

Christian Horner has admitted a mistake made by his team in determining Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull.

F1 star SLAMS Red Bull over 2025 driver decision

A Formula 1 star has delivered a concerning verdict over the future of Red Bull's driver lineup, claiming it isn't clear what the team wants.

Hamilton completes Mercedes agreement as Ferrari debut delayed

Lewis Hamilton has carried out an agreement with Mercedes, as his Ferrari debut is delayed by final commitments with the Brackley outfit.

F1 star reveals Verstappen APOLOGY after controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix incident

A Formula 1 star has revealed that Max Verstappen has apologised for a controversial incident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Kelly Piquet parties following MAJOR Verstappen announcement

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen recently announced a major life update for himself and Kelly Piquet ahead of celebrations for a personal milestone for his partner.

