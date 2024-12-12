F1 News Today: Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow as star slams Red Bull lineup choice
Christian Horner has admitted a mistake made by his team in determining Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull.
F1 star SLAMS Red Bull over 2025 driver decision
A Formula 1 star has delivered a concerning verdict over the future of Red Bull's driver lineup, claiming it isn't clear what the team wants.
Hamilton completes Mercedes agreement as Ferrari debut delayed
Lewis Hamilton has carried out an agreement with Mercedes, as his Ferrari debut is delayed by final commitments with the Brackley outfit.
F1 star reveals Verstappen APOLOGY after controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix incident
A Formula 1 star has revealed that Max Verstappen has apologised for a controversial incident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Kelly Piquet parties following MAJOR Verstappen announcement
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen recently announced a major life update for himself and Kelly Piquet ahead of celebrations for a personal milestone for his partner.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris