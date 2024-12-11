F1 star reveals Verstappen APOLOGY after controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix incident

A Formula 1 star has revealed that Max Verstappen has apologised for a controversial incident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Whilst McLaren claimed the constructors’ title at Yas Marina on Sunday, their race got off to a dramatic start.

Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the 2024 season finale, as the champion tried to overtake the McLaren at the first corner.

The FIA found Verstappen to be at fault for the collision, and awarded the Red Bull star a 10-second time penalty for the incident.

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri collided at the start of the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen was penalised for his move on Oscar Piastri at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri reveals Max Verstappen reaction to Abu Dhabi GP collision

However, the penalty did not remedy Piastri’s woes as he slipped down the order following the collision, and came together with Franco Colapinto.

On the second occasion, the incident was deemed to be Piastri’s fault and the Australian star was slammed with a 10-second time penalty.

Eventually, the 23-year-old managed to fight his way back into the points, and finished the Abu Dhabi GP in a disappointing P10.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Piastri bemoaned his nightmare result but also revealed how happy he was that McLaren secured the constructors’.

"It was a pretty miserable race for myself but of course the biggest thing today is we clinched the championship" Piastri said.

Oscar Piastri bemoans woeful Abu Dhabi GP

"It's a massive credit to everyone at McLaren for what they have achieved this year and couldn’t be prouder of them all. Very very happy with the year’s work and obviously today was tough, it was nice to seal the deal.”

When asked whether he believed Verstappen’s move at the start of the grand prix was optimistic, Piastri confirmed it was, but also revealed the champion had apologised afterwards.

"Probably yes, but he came and apologised straight away, the stewards they knew it was a penalty so we go again next year," he added.

"Obviously it was a tough race from then on but we achieved our main target today and that’s all that matters."

