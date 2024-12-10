F1 champion issues statement as health update revealed
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has issued a major statement in regards to his health after the 2024 season.
Alonso has endured a disappointing year with Aston Martin, following several podiums for the Spaniard in 2023.
Alonso has failed to step on the podium at all in 2024, and his team only managed to finish fifth in the constructors' standings, a long way behind the top four teams.
However, the 43-year-old managed a ninth-place finish in the drivers' standings, making him the best placed driver outside of the top four teams, before Aston Martin look towards trying to compete further up the grid with the impending arrival of Adrian Newey.
Fernando Alonso reveals F1 health issues
Not only has Alonso struggled with pace in 2024, but he has also now disclosed the health issues he has suffered due to the porpoising of his Aston Martin car.
"This is tough, but it also depends a little bit on how the season has gone and how the car has gone," Alonso told DAZN at the Abu Dhabi GP.
"If you have a McLaren, a Ferrari or a Mercedes it's much less hard because the car doesn't jump, the car goes fast.
"If you have our car from Brazil, you injure your shoulder and you have four races injured," he admitted.
"You take a pill to get rid of the pain and that's it, and it has nothing to do with age, because people quickly, if I'm physically bad, they think I'm 43 years old.
"The other day, in the closed park, it was like The Walking Dead, they were all on the ground, and I'm pretty good, much more in one piece than them, so it's a little bit of the little injuries that you have."
