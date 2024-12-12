Red Bull star announced in 2025 team lineup COMPLETION

A young Red Bull star's position for 2025 has been confirmed in an official announcement.

Red Bull are currently exploring options for their Formula 1 driver lineup, with Helmut Marko confirming that discussions have been taking place in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to assess the team's best options.

Sergio Perez's form in 2024 was poor, finishing down in eighth in the drivers' championship, failing to pick up a single podium since the Chinese GP in April, while Max Verstappen claimed nine victories in 2024 in the same car, and sealed his fourth world title.

Red Bull have two talented young drivers in their junior team, VCARB, in Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, both of whom have been tipped to make the step up and become Verstappen's team-mate at Red Bull.

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar finished second in the 2024 F2 championship

Pepe Marti claimed his first F2 victory in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull junior given 2025 role

Red Bull's junior driver programme has moulded Verstappen, Tsunoda and Lawson into the drivers they are today, and there are a number of other juniors among the Red Bull ranks waiting for an opportunity to step up to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Isack Hadjar, for example, came second in the F2 standings this season having claimed four wins and eight podiums, while 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad has been confirmed to have signed as one of Campos Racing's F2 drivers in 2025.

Now, another Red Bull junior driver has been confirmed as Lindblad's team-mate at Campos, with Pepe Marti continuing in his role for 2025.

19-year-old Marti claimed his first win in F2 at the final event of the season in Abu Dhabi, and has done enough to continue on for another season with the team.

In an official statement, Marti expressed his delight: "I’m very excited to be returning to Campos Racing for my second season in FIA Formula 2 in 2025," he said.

"Since the start of my single-seater career, Adrian [Campos] father and son have had faith in me and now we are facing our fifth season together. I am confident that with this team that I consider as family, and the hard work that we have put in during 2024, we will be very competitive and surely a top contender.

"The start of 2025 starts now with the post-season tests from this Wednesday. Vamos!"

🚨Driver Announcement🚨 @JMMarti_oficial remains with the team for his second season in Formula 2🙌



We are so happy to have him in the team after working together for last 4 years. Let’s go for 2025!!#F2 #CamposRacing pic.twitter.com/qfHC8XnfEK — Campos Racing (@CamposRacing) December 10, 2024

