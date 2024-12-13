Ricciardo 'favourite' for SHOCK F1 comeback

Daniel Ricciardo could be in line for a stunning Formula 1 comeback in 2026, according to reports from German media.

Ricciardo was axed from the sport back in September, when his VCARB team decided to drop him in favour of Liam Lawson.

It followed a period of poor form for the Australian, who had been outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda throughout 2024, not able to make an impact at the top of the grid at all since rejoining the sport midway through the 2023 season.

Ricciardo had at one stage been rumoured to be in a shootout with Tsunoda to see who would be suitable to replace Sergio Perez at the main Red Bull team, should his poor form continue.

However, Ricciardo didn't even see out the full 2024 season, with his axing likely bringing to an end a career that saw eight grand prix victories and 32 podiums.

Could Daniel Ricciardo be heading to Cadillac?

Will Ricciardo return to F1?

Ricciardo could be handed an F1 lifeline, however, with German publication Bild reporting that the Australian is the 'favourite' for a seat with the new General Motors-owned team that will join the grid in 2026.

Running under the Cadillac name, it has recently been revealed that an 11th team will join the F1 grid, after discussions at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It has been confirmed that the team will be looking to run an experienced F1 driver alongside a young, American talent, with Colton Herta being tipped to be given a chance in F1.

If Ricciardo were to return in 2026, he would be 36 years old, three years younger than current F1 star Lewis Hamilton, and well shy of the 43-year-old two time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Ricciardo's most successful stint in the sport came with the Red Bull team, where he amassed seven of his eight victories in a highly-successful spell between 2014-2018.

GPFans have contacted Cadillac about the rumours regarding Ricciardo.

