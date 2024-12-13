F1 News Today: Red Bull exit CONFIRMED in official statement as F1 star fumes at shock driver replacement

A Red Bull star has paid tribute to his colleagues in a heartfelt message ahead of his exit from the team.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star FUMES as team forced into shock replacement after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A new Formula 1 driver signing has lamented his team's need to replace him after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Major Sainz verdict emerges on Red Bull 2025 drive

A Formula 1 legend has delivered his verdict on Carlos Sainz's failure to land a seat at Red Bull next season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star pulled over by police in shock video footage

Shock footage of Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas being pulled over by police has surfaced on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion reveals MAJOR Hamilton advantage following Abu Dhabi GP

A Formula 1 world champion has suggested that Lewis Hamilton may have been handed an advantage for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related