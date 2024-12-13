close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull exit CONFIRMED in official statement as F1 star fumes at shock driver replacement

A Red Bull star has paid tribute to his colleagues in a heartfelt message ahead of his exit from the team.

F1 star FUMES as team forced into shock replacement after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A new Formula 1 driver signing has lamented his team's need to replace him after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Major Sainz verdict emerges on Red Bull 2025 drive

A Formula 1 legend has delivered his verdict on Carlos Sainz's failure to land a seat at Red Bull next season.

F1 star pulled over by police in shock video footage

Shock footage of Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas being pulled over by police has surfaced on social media.

F1 champion reveals MAJOR Hamilton advantage following Abu Dhabi GP

A Formula 1 world champion has suggested that Lewis Hamilton may have been handed an advantage for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Red Bull star issues emotional statement ahead of confirmed exit
Red Bull star issues emotional statement ahead of confirmed exit
Yesterday 17:58

  • Yesterday 17:58
F1 News Today: Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow as young Red Bull star announced in 2025 lineup
Yesterday 16:00
F1 News Today: Horner delivers HUGE Perez blow as young Red Bull star announced in 2025 lineup

  • Yesterday 16:00

F1 News Today: Red Bull exit CONFIRMED in official statement as F1 star fumes at shock driver replacement
12 minutes ago

  • 12 minutes ago
Mercedes issue Hamilton statement as Ferrari deal scrapped - GPFans F1 Recap
Yesterday 23:58

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 star pulled over by police in shock video footage
Yesterday 22:56

  • Yesterday 22:56
Ricciardo reveals NEW destination after latest release
Yesterday 21:46

  • Yesterday 21:46
Major Sainz verdict emerges on Red Bull 2025 drive
Yesterday 20:56

  • Yesterday 20:56
F1 champion reveals MAJOR Hamilton advantage following Abu Dhabi GP
Yesterday 19:56

  • Yesterday 19:56
F1 Standings

