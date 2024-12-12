Major Sainz verdict emerges on Red Bull 2025 drive

A Formula 1 legend has delivered his verdict on Carlos Sainz's failure to land a seat at Red Bull next season.

The Spaniard is being replaced at Ferrari in 2025 by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has departed Mercedes after 12 historic seasons at the Brackley-based outfit.

The pair made their final appearances for their respective teams at last weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Sainz coming home second, two places ahead of Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz took part in post-season testing for Williams this week

The Spaniard had been touted as a possible replacement for Sergio Perez

Brundle opens up on Sainz 'travesty'

Following the news that Sainz was to lose his seat, there was no shortage of speculation as to where his next destination would be.

Mercedes were tipped as an early favourite, but it soon became clear that the Ferrari driver was not in their plans, opting instead to take a chance on talented rookie Kimi Antonelli.

With Sergio Perez enduring a dramatic mid-season slump, Red Bull also emerged as a serious contender, but that option also failed to materialise, leaving Sainz with few options going into 2025.

The four-time race winner kept his cards close to his chest for much of the early season, before revealing he had signed a deal with Williams to race alongside Alex Albon.

Yet while the ongoing transfer saga appeared to have reached its conclusion with the move to Williams confirmed, reports suggested there may be a clause in his new contract which would allow him to leave if Red Bull came calling.

Martin Brundle believes Sainz should have been snapped up by Red Bull

This claim however was quickly dismissed by Williams, who released an official statement regarding the matter.

Many people within the sport felt that the 30-year-old had the quality to do a job for one of the top teams on the grid, and now F1 legend Martin Brundle has had his say, concluding that it's a 'travesty' that Sainz will not be racing with either Red Bull or Mercedes.

Writing for Sky Sports, Brundle said: "Sainz was an impressive second [in Abu Dhabi] as he is now obliged to depart the team for the incoming Lewis Hamilton.

"And Leclerc did make his way to a mighty third place from the back row of the grid.

"Sainz has a perfect attitude and mindset about heading to current midfielders Williams, but it's a travesty that he's not in either a Mercedes or Red Bull next season."

