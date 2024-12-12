F1 champion reveals MAJOR Hamilton advantage following Abu Dhabi GP

A Formula 1 world champion has suggested that Lewis Hamilton may have been handed an advantage for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Hamilton, racing in his last event as a Mercedes driver, produced a stunning drive at the Yas Marina Circuit, cutting through the field to finish fourth having started all the way down in 16th.

The 39-year-old is set to join Ferrari from 2025, as he hunts for a so far elusive eighth world championship title to further cement his legacy as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

Hamilton even managed to beat his team-mate George Russell at the Abu Dhabi GP in a last lap overtake, despite Russell having got the better of his Mercedes team-mate throughout the season as a whole.

Lewis Hamilton raced in his final race with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi GP

George Russell outperformed Lewis Hamilton in 2024

Hamilton's Mercedes farewell

Hamilton's sublime racecraft was once again clear for all to see, as it was in Vegas where he recovered from a poor qualifying to finish up in second, giving Ferrari hope that they will get a Hamilton somewhere near to his best in 2025.

The British superstar will also be hoping in return for a car from Ferrari that is capable of claiming regular race victories, with the team returning to championship contention once again in 2024.

Now, however, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Hamilton may have been given an advantage over Russell in his final race with the Brackley outfit.

"It must be said though also in the wording in the radio comms that I believe that they were experimenting with two different setups and I think George it turns out was not on the good setup for the weekend," Rosberg concluded via the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"Fair play to George, he really underplayed it and never really made a big thing out of it which was the way he had to do it because it was all about Lewis on that weekend.

"I do think it’s fair to mention that, nevertheless, Lewis did a brilliant job and again showed his great qualities."

